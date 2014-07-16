Icahn and Ackman, foes on Herbalife, make up at CNBC conference

NEW YORK, July 16 Billionaire investors Carl
Icahn and William Ackman made up publicly on stage at the CNBC
Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference on Wednesday
with each man praising the other.
The investors are at opposite sides of a bet on Herbalife
with Icahn, the biggest shareholder, saying that he has
not sold a single share of the company. Ackman, who is betting
Herbalife's stock will fall, praised Icahn for standing his
ground and speaking up.
The men embraced on stage and say they bond over shareholder
activism.
