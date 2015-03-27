Barington Capital asks Eastern Co to reconsider unilateral board move

BOSTON, March 27 Activist hedge fund Barington Capital Group on Friday urged Eastern Co to back off plans to immediately expand its board size after its annual meeting without giving shareholders a chance to voice views on the company's candidate.

Barington, which owns a 5.2 percent stake in the 157-year-old manufacturing and industrial company, wants to add its own two directors but is giving other investors a chance to vote on the matter. Eastern's planned move, the hedge fund argues, would hurt shareholders by allowing them no say in the matter.

A week ago Eastern, which has not added a new member to its five-person board since 1993, said it would expand the size of the board by one person to six members and appoint James Ozanne to the position immediately after the annual meeting. The step is designed to "enhance corporate governance," it said in a filing on March 20.

Barington struck back a week later. "We strongly encourage you and your fellow directors to promptly reconsider this important matter and publicly announce that Eastern will restore the Bylaws to their previous state and will not proceed with the contemplated appointment of Mr. Ozanne to the Board without shareholder approval," the hedge fund wrote to board member John Everets. The letter was made public in a filing on Friday.

The company did not immediately return a call for comment.

Barington, one of a number of so-called activist hedge funds campaigning for better corporate governance and improved financial returns at companies across the United States, says the move would send a negative message to all shareholders.

"Furthermore, the Board's appointment of Mr. Ozanne as a director immediately following the shareholder meeting - which the Board has stated it intends to do 'regardless of the outcome of the election of directors' - would further disenfranchise shareholders if the Barington Group's proxy solicitation is successful by diminishing the influence of our two nominees on the Board," the letter said. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)