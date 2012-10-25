版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

Einhorn warns US policies creating enormous tail risks

NEW YORK Oct 25 The monetary and fiscal policies in the United States are creating "enormous tail risks," and the Federal Reserve's actions in particular are now harming the economy, influential hedge fund manager David Einhorn said on Thursday.

The founder of Greenlight Capital, which manages $7.7 billion, reiterated his criticism of the Fed's very easy monetary policy, arguing at a conference that it now has "negative returns."

