Einhorn says will not give Herbalife thesis Tuesday

BOSTON Oct 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn,
known for his strong returns plus an ability to move stocks,
said he will not be offering a thesis about Herbalife at
an investing conference on Tuesday.
Speculation had mounted in recent hours that he might
discuss the stock. Earlier this year, when he asked a few
questions on a call by the company, his words sent the shares
tumbling.
At the Value Investing Congress, Einhorn said every investor
needs to do his own homework. He also said his trading often
sparks wild speculation, and that his policy is not to comment
on any rumors about his trading.