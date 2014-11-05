版本:
Einhorn's Greenlight makes bet on Consol, adds to "bubble basket" shorts

BOSTON Nov 5 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital made new bets on Consol Energy Inc. and EMC Corp. during the third quarter and exited short positions in Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Lululemon , the fund said in a quarterly letter.

The closely watched manager also said he added more exposure to the firm's so-called "Bubble Basket" shorts but said bets against U.S. Steel and Mallinckrodt hurt the fund during the third quarter.

In its third quarter letter, seen by Reuters, the firm said that it thinks Amazon, a fast growing company that hasn't been profitable, is one of many stocks for which explanations that they are growing too quickly to be very profitable will "ultimately prove false." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
