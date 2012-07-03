Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 3.7 pct in H1-source

| BOSTON, July 3
BOSTON, July 3 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn
told investors that his flagship Greenlight Capital LP returns
were nearly flat in June and are up 3.7 percent for the year, an
investor in his fund said on Tuesday.
Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, another New York-based fund manager
who runs Third Point LLC, are among the most punctual managers
releasing their first half numbers to investors only hours
before the July Fourth holiday when U.S. markets will be closed.
Because both men rank among the industry's best performers,
their numbers are often highly anticipated as a indication of
how other funds might have performed.
Loeb told investors that his biggest fund, the Third Point
Offshore Fund with some $4.5 billion in assets, is up 3.9
percent for the year.
Einhorn, who rose to fame on his call against Lehman
Brothers, has recently been betting against Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters and he has been publicly critical of Martin
Marietta Materials and Amazon.com. In June, his fund was up 0.3
percent, leaving it up 3.7 percent for the year.
The average hedge fund has gained 1.22 percent during the
first six months of the year, data from research firm Hedge Fund
Research show.