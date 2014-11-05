Elliott Associates says mulls lawsuit against AbbVie - letter

BOSTON Nov 5 Elliott Associates, which suffered losses when a planned deal between pharmaceutical companies Shire PLC and AbbVie was scuttled last month, may take legal action against AbbVie Inc., the hedge fund told investors in its quarterly letter.

The $25.4 billion New York-based firm founded by Paul Singer said it was disappointed when AbbVie's board withdrew support for the deal with Shire PLC in October, after executives had signaled interest in late September.

"We are exploring our options with respect to this matter, including whether to assert claims against AbbVie for making false and misleading statements about the transaction," the fund wrote in the letter which was seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)