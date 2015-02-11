UPDATE 1-Cygnus co-founder Ventosa readies utilities and energy hedge fund

(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON Feb 11 Hedge fund veteran Alvaro Ventosa
is preparing to launch his own fund, aiming to bet on rising and
falling stocks in the utilities, energy and infrastructure
sectors.
Ventosa, who left Cygnus Asset Management in 2011 after
being one of its founding partners, is setting up a firm dubbed
Alvento Capital, having managed a similar fund for carbon and
energy investment firm and adviser CF Partners until last year.
Alvento, to be based in London, will launch the hedge fund
in June with start-up capital of up to $200 million, Ventosa
told Reuters in an e-mail, adding the fund had a capacity to
manage $700 million.
"Our universe is long-duration assets which are heavily
impacted by interest rates and inflation," Ventosa said.
His investment focus will also include commodity businesses,
where volatility and uncertainty have increased, and Brazil,
whose Northeast region is suffering its worst drought in
decades, threatening hydro-power supplies and potentially
slowing economic growth.
"All these factors make our investment universe as
interesting as I have ever seen it in my 16 years of
experience," the former Morgan Stanley executive said.
The fund can invest globally but will initially focus on
Europe and Latin America.
Ventosa left CF Partners in December. The CFP Equity Fund he
managed had peak assets of about $150 million and gained 10
percent last year and 14 percent in 2013.
A CF Partners spokesman said the firm had hired Adam
Abrahams, a former Merrill Lynch trader, as a
co-portfolio manager, and Karolis Ramanauskas from Blue Edge
Capital Partners in a team of six people to manage the hedge
fund.
