Hedge fund Eton Park eyes energy sector, avoided 2014's pitfalls

| BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 16 Eric Mindich's $8.5 billion hedge
fund, Eton Park Capital Management, is now ready to pick through
the debt of beaten-up energy companies, an area it avoided last
year as the price of oil tumbled.
"We have completely avoided exposure to the high yield debt
of energy companies and to energy-impacted emerging markets, but
as the price of these bonds trade down, we are spending
increasing amounts of time researching opportunities in this
space," Eton Park wrote in a letter to clients dated Jan. 16 and
seen by Reuters.
Sidestepping falling oil prices that hit six year lows is
just one of several bullets the prominent manager said he dodged
last year. Eton Park gained 6.4 percent in 2014 after rising 22
percent in 2013 and 13 percent in 2012. For the last three
years, the fund returned an average 13.3 percent annually.
Eton Park dropped mortgage companies Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac with a big profit before a U.S. judge
threw out a lawsuit filed by shareholders to prevent the
government from seizing most of the companies' profits.
It also got out of pharmaceutical company Shire Plc
amid signs the government would crack down on mergers seeking
tax advantages. And it sold Shire short before its planned
merger with AbbVie Inc was called off, netting a
profit.
For most hedge funds, 2014 was another year of lackluster
returns, with the average fund gaining only about 4 percent and
some managers nursing losses in the wake of heavy declines in
Fannie and Freddie, as well as Shire stock prices.
"In 2014, we managed to avoid most of the major pitfalls,
while at the same time build large exposures at the right times
to the key winners," the letter said.
One of those winners was pharmaceutical company Allergan Inc
, which fought hard against being bought by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, and later signed a
deal with Actavis Plc. Short bets against offshore
drillers and Europe's Euro currency as the U.S. dollar was
rising also helped.
On the other hand, bets on Marathon Petroleum Corp
and Tullow Oil Plc ranked as some of the fund's biggest
losers last year.
Mindich has been a huge success story in the $2.5 trillion
hedge fund industry after drumming up so much demand when he set
up his fund in 2004 that he raised $3.5 billion at the start.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Andre Grenon)