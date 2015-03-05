Hedge fund Eton Park gains in February as currency bets help

| BOSTON, March 5
BOSTON, March 5 Eric Mindich's $9 billion hedge
fund Eton Park retured 3.7 percent in February, having made
money by betting against the Japanese yen and euro and by
putting on new positions in Asian dairy companies, an investor
in his fund said.
Mindich said on a conference call with investors that the
fund is now up 4.8 percent for the year, beating the average
global hedge fund which is up 1.8 percent, data from Hedge Fund
Research show. Over the last three years, Mindich has returned
an average 13 percent per year.
A bet on Japanese dairy and chocolate producer Meiji
Holdings Co. Ltd, which has climbed 21 percent this
year, has helped the hedge fund, Mindich said, according to a
person who listened to the call. The fund manager expects
mergers to pick up around the world and is looking for fresh
activity in Japan.
He also repeated the message from his end of year letter,
noting that there could be fresh opportunities in the beaten
down energy sector in the months ahead.
Mindich, who counts big name pension funds like the state of
New Mexico among his clients, also invested in Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Group Co., which lost some ground in
February.
A bet on online travel company Priceline Group in
November, and expanded upon in January, also helped the fund as
the stock price gained early last month. Mindich then exited the
position before February ended.
Because hedge funds are private and rarely discuss their
returns and stock picks publicly, investors pay a great deal of
attention to snippets about what the biggest players in the $3
trillion industry are doing.
Mindich, a former Goldman Sachs partner, has been a huge
success after drumming up so much demand when he set up his fund
in 2004 that he raised $3.5 billion at the start.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)