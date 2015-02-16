European hedge funds close at record pace as higher costs, poor returns bite

* About 40 pct of hedge funds closures globally in Europe
* Europe funds lag U.S. peer performance for eighth year
* Trend hits investor choice, fund service providers
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Feb 16 Hedge funds in Europe are
shutting down at the fastest-ever pace as rising costs, weak
performance and a slowdown in the pace of new investment leads
some embattled founders to bail out.
Four in every 10 funds which closed last year were in
Europe, home to a large number of smaller funds, as the total
number of closures rose to a record 370, Eurekahedge data
showed, even as other regions benefited from a rise in global
industry assets to a record near $3 trillion.
The trend in Europe comes after Eurkeahedge's European funds
index rose just 0.7 percent in 2014, way below a 5.5 percent
gain by North American peers and notching up an eighth straight
year of underperformance.
"Patience of course can only run so deep for many
investors," Anne-Gaelle Pouille, a senior portfolio manager at
fund of hedge funds PAAMCO, said. "Not all investors, but many
investors have struggled to make money in Europe, and when that
goes on for a number of years ... money is going to exit."
Among high-profile investors to recently ditch hedge funds,
citing poor performance and high costs, were Dutch pension fund
PMT and Britain's Local Pensions Fund Authority.
The clean-out of weaker firms in a region with a relatively
large number of smaller funds may help those remaining to get a
bigger slice of the pie when things turn around, but it means
reduced choice for investors and less business for those who
service the industry, such as the investment banks who carry out
their trades and are known as prime brokers.
INVESTORS RETREAT
Leading the way in closures with nearly a third of the total
are so-called equity long-short funds, which bet on falling and
rising stock prices. Computer-trading funds and those betting on
macroeconomic issues also saw heavy casualties.
The bulk of the attrition was felt among smaller managers,
or those managing $350 million or less, although blue-chip names
were not immune, with $27 billion Brevan Howard and Bramshott
both forced to close funds after poor performance.
Investors pulled a net $13 billion out of European hedge
funds in the second half of last year, having invested a net $35
billion in the first half and $64 billion in 2013, the data
showed.
And lower returns in 2014 mean the lucrative performance
fees charged by hedge funds in Europe shrank at a faster pace
than global peers, leaving them with less money to invest in the
business and retain key traders and portfolio mangers.
Compounding that financial quandary, smaller funds have
found the cost of meeting new rules in Europe, particularly
after the introduction of Europe's Alternative Investment Fund
Managers Directive (AIFMD), rise more than elsewhere.
"The pendulum towards more onerous rules in the U.S. has
stopped swinging. There is, at best, only very limited evidence
of this in Europe," said Peter Astleford, a partner at law firm
Dechert.
For those who can ride out the current squeeze, however, the
future may be brighter, especially if performance picks up, said
Michele Gesualdi, chief investment officer at investment manager
Kairos Partners.
"This is really the survival of the fittest environment,"
Gesualdi said. "This year, European funds might surprise people
in terms of generating returns."
UNDER PRESSURE
Hedge funds typically take between 1 and 2 percent as a
management fee and then a cut of profits of between 15 and 20
percent. Both earners have been under pressure and have dropped
since 2008. While larger funds generate enough from management
fees to pay for fixed costs, smaller managers may have to use
some of the performance fee.
A Citigroup survey released last month showed a hedge fund
needs about $310 million to turn profitable, although some prime
brokers say it's possible for some simple strategies such as
long/short equity hedge funds to break even with $100 million.
Nearly three quarters of the hedge funds in Europe manage
$200 million or less, according to data from Eurekahedge.
The region is home to nearly 37 percent of hedge funds
globally by number but hosts just 22.7 percent of the industry's
assets, data from Eurekahedge showed, down from 25 percent in
October 2007.
With regulation costs rising and many funds burnt after
being on the wrong side of a surprise rise in the Swiss franc in
January, 2015 has started off in a tough fashion.
Citigroup estimates funds with $350 million or less
saw compliance costs rise 31 percent last year and notes they
may not be able to break even on management fees alone.
Sandy Kaul, head of business advisory services at Citi,
said: "That either is going to have to be covered by principals
coming up with more money, or we could probably expect to see a
pretty substantial wave of small hedge fund closures."
(Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)