Investor requests to exit hedge funds fall in January

LONDON Jan 22 Hedge fund investors withdrawal
requests in January were for a lower amount than last month, new
data showed on Wednesday, as more clients stuck with their
managers to navigate financial markets in the coming year.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a
monthly snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw
their cash, expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, fell to 2.67 percent from 5.9 percent in
December.
That was the lowest reading since January last year, when it
measured 2.04 percent.
Net new money of almost $64 billion helped hedge fund
industry assets to reach a record high last year, data released
this week showed.
However, outflows did rise towards the end of 2013 after a
year in which the average return fell short of stock market
gains.