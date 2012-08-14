Soros, Coleman among few hedge fund Facebook fans

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 As dozens of top hedge funds disclosed their second-quarter stock holdings on Tuesday, few reported owning shares in slouching social network Facebook Inc.
George Soros, Steve Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors and John Thaler's JAT Capital Management were among the few that disclosed owning Facebook stakes as of June 30.
Many more funds are rumored to be betting against Mark Zuckerberg's creation. Funds and other large investors are not obligated to disclose short postions in their quarterly filings.
Shares of Facebook have tumbled 46 percent since the company's initial public offering at $38 a share on May 18. The shares on Tuesday shed almost 6 percent to close at $20.38 after online daily deal provider Groupon posted disappointing quarterly results.
Managers may also have bought Facebook shares at the IPO in May or later but sold them before June 30.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.