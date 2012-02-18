UPDATE 1-Falcone sticks with plan, hit by lawsuit

* Investors: hedge fund manager won't quit LightSquared
* Defiant despite FCC blow to broadband plans
* Investor suit charges fund raised money deceptively
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sinead Carew
Feb 17 Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone
told investors he is sticking by plans to build a national
mobile broadband service even as an investor charged in a
lawsuit that he deceptively raised billions of dollars that went
to the struggling venture.
On an hour-long conference call on Friday, the billionaire
investor sounded a defiant note, according to two investors who
spoke with Reuters, saying he was working on ways to salvage
LightSquared Inc despite a serious blow dealt by communications
regulators this week.
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday said it
planned to revoke permission for LightSquared to build out its
network after tests showed it would interfere with the Global
Positioning System used by airlines, the military and others.
Falcone has funneled billions of dollars into the Reston,
Virginia-based company which is the biggest holding in his $4
billion Harbinger Capital Partners portfolio.
Lili Schad filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New
York on Friday alleging that Falcone breached "contractual and
fiduciary duties" by making "deceptive and misleading
statements" while raising money for the Harbinger fund.
Schad, a filmmaker who lives in Walkill, New York, invested
$4 million with Falcone, according to the lawsuit. She alleges
that the offering documents said Falcone would focus "primarily
on turnarounds, restructurings, liquidations, event driven
situations and capital structure arbitrage."
Even though Falcone sent out monthly performance summaries,
she charges in the suit that these "did not give any information
specific to the investments in LightSquared or (its predecessor)
SkyTerra and did not offer information sufficient to determine
the degree to which investors' money was concentrated in a
single investment."
Schad seeks, on behalf of herself and other investors, an
amount to be determined at trial.
Harbinger spokesman Lew Phelps said the firm had no comment.
Falcone, who shot to fame in the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry for making a huge return on a bet against subprime
mortgages, has been reengineering his portfolio over the last
few years to make an outsized bet on bringing a new highspeed
wireless network to America.
So far investors estimate that he has sunk $3 billion of the
fund's money into LightSquared making it the biggest equity
investor in LightSquared.
The Harbinger fund gave up 47 percent of its value last
year, in large part because of a sharp markdown on the value of
the LightSquared investment.
After the FCC news, some analysts speculated that bankruptcy
may be close at hand for LightSquared, especially after it had
earlier warned that it would run out of money early this year.
So far, Falcone has ruled out a bankruptcy filing. On Friday's
call he did not offer any details on the plans he may be
pursuing to save LightSquared, the investors said.
According to sources familiar with LightSquared, the
company, which is due to make a $56 million payment to satellite
partner Inmarsat this weekend, has enough money to keep
going for a few more quarters.
For Falcone, the lawsuit and current showdown with
communications regulators are the latest in a string of
problems.
Last year he was warned that he and top lieutenants are
being probed for possible securities violations, and many
investors have still not forgiven him for having borrowed money
from the fund to pay his personal taxes when they could not
access their money.
The Schad case is Schad v. Harbinger Capital Partners LLC,
Harbinger Holdings, LLC and Philip A. Falcone, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-civ-1244.