Falcone is still a billionaire, despite troubles

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
March 8 Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone
started 2012 with a series of setbacks, but there is one thing
he can still count on this year: membership in the
hyper-exclusive club of the world's richest people.
The 49-year-old investor clocked in at No. 1,075 on Forbes'
2012 list of the world's billionaires with a net worth of $1.1
billion, the magazine reported this week.
For Falcone, who is betting his career on bringing wireless
service to rural America, that should be reason to celebrate. He
still made the list even though he has fallen hard in the
rankings from last year's Number 540 spot when he had $2.2
billion to his name.
A spokesman for the New York-based manager did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last month U.S. regulators dealt a severe blow to
LightSquared Inc, the startup telecommunications company
Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners is bankrolling, when it
said the proposed satellite system should not be allowed to
operate because it interferes with GPS technology used by the
military and commercial airliners.
Since then LightSquared has had to lay off nearly half of
its staff and find other ways to conserve cash.
Tough financial conditions forced Falcone to lock up his
investors' money after the fund lost 47 percent last year,
making some already irritated investors even angrier at him,
several investors who did not want to be named publicly have
said. A few weeks ago, a client filed a lawsuit charging Falcone
with making "deceptive and misleading statements" while raising
money for the Harbinger fund.
Despite his troubles, the former Harvard hockey star who
made $1.7 billion by betting against overheated mortgages is
still part of the exclusive circle that counts some of his
industry's most vaunted players. Hedge fund superstars George
Soros, Carl Icahn, John Paulson, Ray Dalio, Steven Cohen and
David Tepper all rank above him on the Forbes list.
And some newcomers are fast nipping at Falcone's heels for a
spot on the list. Chase Coleman, a 30-something investor who got
his start with industry titan Julian Robertson and now runs his
own Tiger Global Management, made the Forbes list for the first
time this year with a net worth of $1 billion.