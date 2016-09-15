Hedge funds across globe cut fees in battle for investors

* Funds across world cut fees as investment inflows slow
* Returns have dropped since days of '2 and 20' fee model
By Simon Jessop and Lawrence Delevingne
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 15 Hedge funds across the
globe are cutting their management fees as they struggle to
attract investors in the face of weak returns, industry data
shows.
U.S.-based Caxton Associates this week became the latest
firm to tell investors it would reduce its fees, joining the
likes of Och-Ziff Capital Management and Tudor
Investment Corp which have also cut charges this year.
These recent, high-profile examples are not isolated cases
though, and reflect a wider global trend in place for several
years, data compiled from more than 2,600 funds in Europe, the
Americas and Asia shows.
The average annual management fee charged by these funds has
fallen to 1.39 percent of the value of a client's assets, from
1.44 in 2015 and 1.68 about a decade ago, according to the data
from industry monitor Eurekahedge.
The move by Caxton and its peers to cut fees this year
coincides with a sharp slowdown in the growth of assets under
management. The hedge funds in the Eurekahedge data have added a
total of just $14.7 billion so far this year, compared with
$108.7 billion in 2015 as a whole and $343 billion in 2007.
The figures illustrate how many funds are struggling to
prove their worth and how the balance of power is increasingly
tilting from managers towards investors.
"There isn't a manager out there who isn't thinking about
lowering fees," David Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of K2
Advisors - which has about $10 billion invested with hedge funds
on behalf of its clients - told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Alpha Hedge West conference in San Francisco last week.
The industry's average return on investment so far this year
is up slightly from the 2015 average, to 2.6 percent, but is
still a far cry from the returns of more than 13 percent
recorded a decade ago, the data showed.
Hedge funds were traditionally known for a '2 and 20' fee
model before the financial crisis - an annual management fee of
2 percent plus a 20 percent cut of any profits. But those days
have gone for most funds which, like others across the financial
industry, have seen returns hit by the impact of low interest
rates.
Funds have also cut performance fees, from an average of
18.77 percent across the global industry in 2007 to 16.69
percent today, said Eurekahedge, an independent research firm
which provides databases for funds and investors.
WORLD'S WEALTHY
Caxton wrote to investors on Tuesday to say it was cutting
fees from the beginning of next year, on a sliding scale
depending on how much money a client had invested with them.
It came weeks after directors of BlackRock's UK
Emerging Companies Hedge Fund said in a stock exchange filing
that they had reduced the fee payable on its institutional share
class to 1 percent from 1.75 percent.
Others to cut management fees this year include $39 billion
U.S.-based fund firm Och-Ziff Capital Management, which cut fees
in its multi-strategy funds by 25 basis points for existing
clients, a source with knowledge of the matter said
Tudor Investment Corp, which has $11.6 billion of assets
under management, lowered the 2.75 percent management fee and a
27 percent performance fees on its flagship Tudor BVI fund to
two separate lower-fee classes, said a source with knowledge of
the matter: to 2 percent and 25 percent for institutions, and
2.25 percent and 25 percent for other investors.
In a sign of the struggle the industry faces to attract and
retain money, several big pension schemes, most recently New
Jersey's state pension fund, have flagged plans to scale back
investments in hedge funds. The world's wealthy individuals and
families - the other big capital pool for funds - are also
showing signs of frustration.
The average proportion of total investments allocated to
hedge funds by "family offices" - firms that oversee the
investments of wealthy families - fell 0.9 percent in 2015 and
was likely to fall further, a survey of 242 family offices by
Campden Wealth and UBS published this month showed.
"A lot of people invested in hedge funds ... and they've all
been rather disappointed about the performance," said Oliver
Muggli, partner at multi-family office Mandorit, which advises
on investments of more than 1.5 billion euros.
"It's an asset class which probably will face more challenge
and more outflows in the next one or two years."
