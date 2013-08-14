Hedge funds warm up to Apple stock again; Omega Advisors re-enters

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 14 Apple Inc. is
regaining its popularity among the biggest hedge funds.
After Apple was dumped left and right months ago, noted
stock picker Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors re-entered Apple
shares in the second quarter, while Philippe Laffont of Coatue
Management added to his firm's stake, according to quarter
regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Cooperman, whose hedge fund had roughly $7 billion in assets
last November, took a new position of 31,000 shares in the
iPhone, iPad and Mac computer maker after selling 266,404 shares
of the company in the fourth quarter of last year.
Cooperman's filing follows Carl Icahn's post on Twitter
yesterday that he had taken a "large position" in Apple and that
the company is "extremely undervalued."
Cooperman told cable television network CNBC on Wednesday
that he agrees with Icahn that the stock is "cheap" and that his
fund took a stake when shares were trading in the low-$400
range.
Shares of Apple fell 10.4 percent in the second quarter and
are down 6.3 percent this year. The company, which once led the
smartphone market, has increasingly come under threat from
Samsung Electronics, whose Galaxy "phablets" have
become more popular.
Laffont's Coatue Management boosted its stake by about
388,000 shares to roughly 1.6 million shares.
Other hedge funds scaled back on the tech company.
Tiger Veda Management trimmed its stake by 15 percent to
41,365 shares, while Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management
dropped its stake of 260,000 shares.
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management cut its stake in Apple
by 29 percent, but still held 383,004 shares at the end of the
second quarter.
Apple shares rose almost 5 percent to close at a seven-month
high of $489.57 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after Icahn revealed
his stake. On Wednesday, the shares were up 1.8 percent, at
$498.50, at the close of trading, after rising to $504.25 in
intraday trading