Facebook gets liked by Tiger Consumer, shunned by Omega

NEW YORK Aug 14 Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors
soured on Facebook Inc in the second quarter, while
Patrick McCormack's Tiger Consumer Management took a shine to
the social networking company.
Regulatory filings on Wednesday from hedge funds and other
investment firms reveal how big money managers reshaped their
portfolios in the quarter. Their so-called 13F filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission offer a window into the
strategies of managers when it comes to buying and selling U.S.
stocks.
Omega, for instance, in the quarter sold 3.67 million
shares of Facebook, according to the firm's regulatory filing.
The hedge fund also took a new stake of 5.72 million shares in
New Residential Investment Corp, a mortgage real estate
investment trust.
Tiger Consumer, meanwhile, added 1.2 million shares of
Facebook, bringing its total holding to 4.8 million shares. The
hedge fund also raised its position in struggling retailer J.C.
Penney to 5.4 million shares, from 3.37 million at the
end of the first quarter.
Four times a year, U.S. securities regulators require
managers to include their U.S. stock holdings on a 13F filing.
But small investors seeking to mimic the actions of big
money managers should be wary because the filings are merely a
snapshot of how a top hedge fund's stock holdings looked 45 days
earlier. These filings do not reflect more recent buying or
selling activity by a fund.
Here is a capsule summary of some of the top managers'
filings for the second quarter.
Eton Park
Eric Mindich's Eton Park hedge fund jumped into Sprint Corp
with a 13 million share position in the second quarter.
The fund also substantially increased its stake in News Corp
, to 17 million from 5.75 million shares at the end of
the first quarter.
Coatue Management
Philippe Laffont's Coatue increased its stake in Apple Inc
from some 400,000 shares to 1.6 million shares. The
fund cut its position in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
by 2 million shares, leaving it with roughly 3 million shares at
the end of the second quarter.
Farallon Capital Management
The San Francisco based hedge fund, like Eton Park, also
took a big stake in Sprint in the second quarter, reporting a
new 13.8 million share position. The fund, founded by Thomas
Steyer, sold all of its 2.9 million shares in snack food
manufacturer Mondelez.
The fund also upped its position in Dell Inc, which
is embroiled in a takeover battle, to 16.8 million shares from
2.4 million shares at the end of the first quarter.