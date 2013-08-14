UPDATE 2-Soros dumps US Airways as Tiger Consumer likes Facebook

By Katya Wachtel and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 14 Billionaire investor George
Soros dumped 7.85 million shares of US Airways Group Inc
in the second quarter, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.
It was a timely move by the investor's Soros Fund
Management. On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a
lawsuit to block the proposed merger of US Airways and AMR Corp,
the parent company of American Airlines.
Meanwhile, Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors soured on
Facebook Inc in the second quarter, but Patrick
McCormack's Tiger Consumer Management took a shine to the social
networking company.
Regulatory filings on Wednesday from hedge funds and other
investment firms like reveal how big money managers like Soros
and Cooperman reshaped their portfolios in the quarter. Their
so-called 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission offer a window into the strategies of managers when
it comes to buying and selling U.S. stocks.
Omega, for instance, in the quarter sold 3.67 million
shares of Facebook, according to the firm's regulatory filing.
The hedge fund also took a new stake of 5.72 million shares in
New Residential Investment Corp, a mortgage real estate
investment trust.
Tiger Consumer, meanwhile, added 1.2 million shares of
Facebook, bringing its total holding to 4.8 million shares. The
hedge fund also raised its position in struggling retailer J.C.
Penney Co to 5.4 million shares, from 3.37 million at
the end of the first quarter.
Four times a year, U.S. securities regulators require
managers to include their U.S. stock holdings on a 13F filing.
Small investors seeking to mimic the actions of big money
managers should be wary because the filings are merely a
snapshot of how a top hedge fund's stock holdings looked 45 days
earlier. These filings do not reflect more recent buying or
selling activity by a fund.
Here is a capsule summary of some of the top managers'
filings for the second quarter.
ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT
Paul Singer's hedge fund raised its stake in buyout target
Dell Inc to 22.4 million shares, from just 516,000
shares in the first quarter.
Eton Park
Eric Mindich's Eton Park hedge fund jumped into Sprint Corp
, previously Sprint Nextel Corp, with a 13 million share
position in the second quarter. The fund also substantially
increased its stake in News Corp, to 17 million shares
from 5.75 million at the end of the first quarter.
COATUE MANAGEMENT
Philippe Laffont's Coatue increased its stake in Apple Inc
from some 400,000 shares to 1.6 million shares. The
fund cut its position in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
by 2 million shares, leaving it with roughly 3 million shares at
the end of the second quarter.
FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The San Francisco based hedge fund, like Eton Park, also
took a big stake in Sprint in the second quarter, reporting a
new 13.8 million share position. The fund, founded by Thomas
Steyer, sold all of its 2.9 million shares in snack food
manufacturer Mondelez International Inc.
The fund also upped its position in Dell to 16.8 million
shares from 2.4 million shares at the end of the first quarter.
OMEGA ADVISORS
Leon Cooperman's hedge fund joined Farallon and Eton Park as
buyers of Sprint stock in the second quarter, adding 30 million
shares to raise its stake to 95.1 million shares.
PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Bill Ackman's hedge fund exited its 5.9 million share stake
in Mondelez in the quarter.
THIRD POINT
Dan Loeb's hedge fund got rid of its stake in the SPDR Gold
Trust in the second quarter, as well as its interest in
Delphi Automotive, which had been one of the hedge
fund's largest holdings. Meanwhile, the fund opened a new 1.7
million position in Tiffany and Co.
TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
Chase Coleman's New York-based firm got rid of its stake in
J.C. Penney in the second quarter, and dumped Apple. Coleman
also joined Mindich in liking News Corp, increasing the fund's
holding by 74 percent to 15.7 million shares.
TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT
Nelson Peltz's Trian took a new 5.8 million share stake in
DuPont Co. The fund also opened a new 2.1 million
position in Sothby's.