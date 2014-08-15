UPDATE 1-Gannett beats Carl Icahn to the punch with plans to split

(Adds Gannett comment, Icahn's quarterly investment changes)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 14 Activist investor Carl Icahn
reported a 6.6 percent stake in Gannett Co Thursday and
revealed that he planned to push the media company to split into
separate print and broadcast firms before Gannett beat him to
it, a regulatory filing showed.
Icahn, a billionaire investor who is known for taking large
stakes in companies and pushing for management change, said in
the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that
his firm had taken the stake on the belief that Gannett's shares
were undervalued and that splitting the company could unlock
value.
Icahn reported the stake of roughly 15 million shares as of
Aug. 4, one day before Gannett announced that it would spin off
its print operations, including USA Today, becoming the latest
media company to separate faster-growing TV and digital
properties from publishing assets.
Icahn said in the filing that he had not spoken to Gannett
prior to Thursday. He added, however, that his firm still
intended to speak with the company's management and board of
directors about its planned split, corporate governance,
capitalization, and capital allocation.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment. A Gannett
spokesman said: "We are happy to discuss our plans with Mr.
Icahn, as we do with all of our shareholders."
In a separate SEC filing Thursday, Icahn showed that he had
already taken a 1.2 percent stake, or about 2.7 million of
Gannett's shares, during the second quarter ended June 30. After
Icahn's disclosure Thursday, Gannett's shares surged 5.7 percent
in after-hours trading.
Icahn also showed that that he increased his stake in
e-commerce retailer eBay Inc by 3 million shares in the
second quarter, putting his stake at roughly 2.5 percent of the
company's shares as of June 30.
The investor also showed that he trimmed his stake in
Netflix Inc by about 480,000 shares to 1.8 million
shares, but kept his stake in nutritional supplements company
Herbalife Ltd unchanged. Icahn's firm is the top
shareholder in Herbalife with an 18.52 percent stake in the
company.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)