REFILE-Investors add to hedge fund bets amid market volatility - SS&C

(Refiled to remove extraneous text from headline)
LONDON, March 10 Investors pumped more money
into hedge funds in March in seeking to shelter from the
continued market volatility, data from hedge fund administrator
SS&C GlobeOp showed.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates
monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start
of each month, rose 0.82 percent in March, it said in a
statement, after a gain of 0.59 percent in February.
"The March data continued the trend of recent months in
which inflows have held fairly steady while outflows have run
below year-ago levels," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.
Flows into and out of hedge funds normally occur at the
start of the month or quarter.
"During this time markets experienced significant
volatility, including several sharp downturns," Stone added.
The MSCI World Index has bounced strongly so far
this month but still remains down 3.6 percent in the year to
date, reflecting persistent concerns around global economic
growth.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)