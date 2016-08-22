Folger Hill hedge fund stumbles after pedigreed start

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
Management has suffered through investor redemptions and losses
that have cut the hedge fund firm's assets by nearly one-third
from its 2015 peak, people familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
Launched in 2014 by an acolyte of SAC Capital Advisors
founder Steven A. Cohen, Folger Hill was one of the most
prominent hedge funds to come on the scene. Its founder, Solomon
Kumin wanted it to be similar to SAC in that it would have many
portfolio managers pursuing a variety of strategies for high
returns.
Kumin raised about $1.1 billion by telling investors its
diverse array of stock market bets through talented managers
meant Folger Hill would perform well in good markets and bad.
But through mid-August, its main fund was down about 5
percent, having recovered from more severe losses earlier in the
year, said the sources. They were not authorized to publicly
disclose performance information, which is closely guarded in
the secretive $3 trillion hedge fund industry.
Recent declines have occurred after a 3.2 percent drop in
2015. As of mid-August, Folger Hill's assets had fallen to about
$750 million from its post-funding peak as some investors who
were able to redeem their funds lost patience.
Brad Balter, managing partner at hedge fund investment firm
Balter Capital, said the drop was consistent in the industry
with people leaving funds with high fees that do not perform
quickly.
"That's not a plus for high-fee models," Balter said.
Folger Hill is far from being the only struggling hedge
fund.
The industry's performance has suffered in recent years,
because of factors ranging from low interest rates to subdued
volatility to bad bets on individual stocks. Hedge funds have
also taken a reputational hit as a small but highly publicized
group of big investors have abandoned them.
But Folger Hill's decline is notable because of the high
hopes that accompanied its launch.
Kumin had been chief operating officer at Cohen's SAC, which
generated annual returns of 30 percent, on average.
SAC pleaded guilty in 2013 to civil charges of insider
trading, agreed to stop managing funds for outside investors and
paid a $1.8 billion fine. Cohen settled with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission this year and was barred from managing
outside investor money until 2018.
Soon after SAC's plea deal, Kumin started raising money for
his own fund.
Kumin told potential investors he expected to deliver strong
returns in all markets and that there would be tight risk
controls, according to marketing material viewed by Reuters.
Folger Hill required a steep $5 million minimum for the
privilege of being an investor. It charged performance fees of
up to 20 percent, in addition to expenses, for those who could
redeem their money the most easily.
Kumin, 41, is a horseracing fan who named his fund after a
place in Nantucket for sentimental reasons. He located Folger
Hill's offices in New York and Boston, where he owns a townhouse
in the exclusive Beacon Hill neighborhood.
One of the horses he has an ownership stake in, Wavell
Avenue, won the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint last year.
Another, Exaggerator, won the Preakness Stakes and placed second
at the Kentucky Derby this year.
FEE PRESSURE
Kumin scored a big win when Jefferies Group parent Leucadia
National Corp provided an anchor investment of $400
million. The firm committed its capital for five years ending in
August 2019. Leucadia Chief Executive Richard Handler and
President Brian Friedman joined the Folger Hill's board.
Some investor share classes required commitments of as much
as three years, according to fund materials seen by Reuters.
Other investors who agreed to pay hefty fees have no lockup
period.
In an emailed statement, Handler said Leucadia stands behind
Folger Hill.
"Folger Hill has recently gained some positive momentum with
their performance and new portfolio hires over the past 3-4
months," Handler said. "We look forward to helping them continue
to build their firm."
Balter Capital's Balter said multi-manager hedge funds in
particular are falling out of favor given their relatively high
fees. Losing bets can easily cancel out winners because their
investments are so diversified.
Although Folger Hill's losses in 2015 happened as rival
multi-managers posted some of the best returns in the hedge fund
industry, it has more company in losing this year.
Multi-manager funds including Blackstone Group's Senfina
Advisors and Citadel's Global Equities fund are doing poorly.
Big-name funds with other strategies, like Pershing Square
Capital Management, Brevan Howard Asset Management and Tudor
Investment Corp are also struggling.
During his time at SAC, Kumin built a reputation as one of
Wall Street's best talent scouts.
He stacked his own firm with people who had worked at places
such as Highfields, D.E. Shaw & Co, PointState Capital and
BlueCrest Capital Management. An important condition of
employment: managers who lost 10 percent peak to trough could be
fired.
Folger Hill let a handful of managers go earlier this year
as losses mounted, one person familiar with the firm said. Its
main fund lost 13 percent in the first quarter, largely because
of an 8 percent drop in February.
Folger Hill in the past few months hired new portfolio
managers, including two analysts from Citadel. It now employs 17
portfolio managers in total.
Despite its troubles, the firm is moving ahead with plans to
launch an Asia-focused strategy in October, according to a
person familiar with the situation. The person said the firm has
already raised hundreds of millions of dollars for the strategy.
