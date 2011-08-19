FrontPoint shrinks more, unloads credit fund

* FrontPoint moves another portfolio

BOSTON Aug 19 FrontPoint Partners, a hedge fund firm that became ensnared in a U.S. government insider trading probe last year, told clients that it is selling one of its portfolios to a private equity firm.

FrontPoint's Strategic Credit Fund is being acquired by MatlinPatterson, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for FrontPoint declined to comment.

Starting in May, FrontPoint has liquidated several portfolios as investors were taking out money in the wake of the growing insider trading scandal.

The decision underlines ongoing troubles for the once high-flying hedge fund firm that bought back the majority of its shares from one-time corporate parent Morgan Stanley (MS.N) earlier this year. But by May, FrontPoint told clients that it would shut down some of its portfolios.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This month, Joseph "Chip" Skowron, a doctor turned hedge fund manager who had run FrontPoint's healthcare portfolios, plead guilty to insider trading charges after he showered another physician with cash and a luxury trip for secret information.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Bernard Orr)