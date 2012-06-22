Hedge funds get exotic in hunt for profits

* Hedge investors see poor returns from usual strategies
* Look to more unorthodox vehicles for higher returns
* Average fund lost 5.3 pct in 2011 while S&P rose 2.1 pct
*
By Laurence Fletcher and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, June 22 Investors fed up with losses
from their mainstream hedge fund holdings are eyeing some exotic
alternatives.
How exotic? How about portfolios betting on Chinese
companies embroiled in fraud probes? Or funds looking to
arbitrage prices in the electricity market?
At this week's GAIM hedge fund conference in Monaco,
investors were shaking their heads about where to generate
returns, with many viewing so-called safe havens such as German
Bunds and U.S. Treasuries as overvalued while equities look too
volatile.
No surprise then that funds trading in niche areas, where
profits are less to do with general market trends and more a
manager's skill, are on investors' radar.
One hedge fund investor at the conference said he had
achieved double-digit returns from investing in a range of more
esoteric funds, such as those involved in electricity arbitrage,
where a manager tries to profit from fluctuating prices by
buying and selling electricity, and those trading the volatility
of option prices.
He said the outlook for returns was "very unattractive to us
in the mainstream strategies: long-short equity, event-driven,
distressed, credit, CTA (commodity trading advisor), global
macro", seeking instead less popular areas.
"We largely see the world as saturated," said the investor.
"Basically, I don't want to be in a crowded room."
He also has money in funds shorting stocks of Chinese
companies caught up in fraud scandals, and in funds involved in
lending securities to borrowers for a fee.
Another example: the pension fund of UK bank Barclays
is looking at investments in sub-Sahara Africa's
fast-growing economies, and in hedge funds which play the
reinsurance industry - a sector where insurers look to unload
risk.
Big-name managers such as Dan Loeb, Steve Cohen and John
Paulson have recently set up reinsurance firms, while pension
funds are fuelling demand for "catastrophe bonds", which offer
an income in return for agreeing to pay some of an insurer's
claims if a hurricane or earthquake strikes.
Reinsurance prices often jump in the wake of big payouts by
the industry after natural disasters - such as Japan's Tohoku
earthquake in 2011 - as less well-funded players are forced to
retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.
"It's truly uncorrelated," Barclay's chief investment
officer Tony Broccardo said, referring to how little prices in
the industry are linked to traditional equity or bond markets.
"After one of these big events, the pricing of securities
becomes much more favourable for us."
"REAL VALUE"
The hunt for newer strategies - particularly those that
don't lose money when stock markets fall - has become more
desperate after a 2011 in which the average fund lost 5.3
percent while the S&P rose 2.1 percent, according to Hedge Fund
Research.
Some of the most popular strategies fared particularly badly
- long-short equity funds, which bet on rising and falling
stocks, lost 8.4 percent on average, the researchers say.
Some see falling returns, and the need to look harder for
profits, as inevitable as the $2 trillion industry develops
having sucked in tens of billions of investor dollars in recent
years.
"As an industry gets more mature, it gets harder to find
real value," said one prominent hedge fund executive, who spoke
to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Delegates at the conference were particularly unimpressed
with long-short equity funds.
However, finding alternatives can be tricky.
"At the moment it's easy to find a lot of (assets) that are
quite unattractive," said Ian Prideaux, chief investment officer
at Grosvenor Estates, which manages money for the family of the
UK's Duke of Westminster, one of Britain's richest men.
One panel at the conference saw funds pitch their niche
strategies to around 30 intrigued delegates.
They included the Directors Dealings Fund, run by Athanasios
T. Ladopoulos, which tries to trace patterns in the buying and
selling of shares by directors, in the belief that executives
vote with their wallets when it comes to what they really think
about the strength of their own company.
Funds accepted that while there were huge risks with some
niche strategies, there were also big rewards on offer from
those successfully pursuing a distinct or individual approach.
"People originally got into alternatives (assets) for
alternatives," said Jeff Hudson, a partner at a fund trading
U.S. municipal debt. "And if you look at everybody today, they
all look the same ... Nobody does what I do."