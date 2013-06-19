European hedge funds struggle to break into U.S. market

| MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 19
MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 19 European and Asian
hedge fund firms are finding the potentially lucrative U.S.
market impossible to ignore, but as tough as ever to negotiate.
Delegates at the annual GAIM conference in Monaco this week
talked about the difficulties, particularly for small funds, in
attracting new money to an industry once at the top of
investors' wish lists.
With its pension funds, endowments and other investors now
accounting for perhaps three quarters of new money flows into a
funds sector increasingly desperate for new capital, breaking
into the United States is seen as the holy grail for many
foreign hedge fund managers.
But a mountain of regulation and local competition have made
it hard going for some European managers, prompting some to
wonder if it is worth the effort.
"(In terms of regulation) the worst is the U.S." said one
high-profile European hedge fund executive, who declined to be
named.
European industry insiders point to requirements to register
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which they describe
as cumbersome and contradictory.
Executives are also wary of FATCA, the Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act, which from next year will compel foreign banks,
investment funds and other financial institutions to hand over
details to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about U.S.
taxpayers with accounts worth more than $50,000.
While some large European firms already fall under this
requirement due to their having at least one U.S. client either
directly or through a fund of funds, it nevertheless adds to the
pressures facing those firms keen to diversify into the U.S.
One London-based hedge fund manager told Reuters he has
scrapped plans to launch a version of his fund for U.S.
investors because of the extra regulation he would have to face
as a result.
"VERY COMPETITIVE"
Foreign firms who are actively trying to crack the U.S.
market have had mixed success, with some finding the going tough
against the U.S.'s huge number of domestic hedge fund managers.
"The U.S. is the largest market but is very competitive. All
our largest competitors are based there. What sense does it make
to deploy a tremendous effort with much less success?" said Arie
Assayag, chief executive of UBP Alternative Investments, which
manages $12 billion.
Meanwhile London-based Man Group manages $54.8
billion and has been trying to build its presence in the United
States for several years, yet U.S investors still only account
for 8 percent of its client base.
The firm, whose number of U.S.-based employees fell to 127
from 136 in 2012, reflecting job losses across the wider group,
in December hired industry veteran John Rohal as executive
chairman of Man, North America, from California-based Makena
Capital to beef up its sales.
Al Samper, former chairman of the board of trustees of the
Virginia Retirement Scheme and now a trustee of the pension
scheme for employees at CERN, the European Organization for
Nuclear Research in Switzerland, said investors were paying much
closer attention to the regulatory jurisdiction of the funds
they allocated to, reflecting broad concerns over the varied and
unpredictable application of rules by different national powers.
However, some argue that if European funds can endure the
time and costs associated with U.S. regulation, then they may
have an edge.
"Being Europe-based makes it more challenging, but it also
differentiates you - you can be seen as more global, or having a
potential edge in Europe. It's ultimately returns that matter."
said an insider at one major European hedge fund firm.