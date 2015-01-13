Investors cut hedge fund bets in January - data

LONDON Jan 13 Investors' interest in hedge
funds fell in January as they pulled out more cash than they
invested, data showed on Tuesday, part of an annual rejig of
portfolios.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
fell 2.95 percent in January, the sharpest drop in a year. That
compared with a rise of 0.39 percent in December.
"In line with year-end portfolio rebalancing, January net
capital flows were negative, with higher capital activity
overall," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C
Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge
Fund Performance Index, stood at 0.11 percent in December, the
data showed.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Crispian Balmer)