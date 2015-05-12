Hedge fund net inflows rise at fastest pace for 12 months - data

LONDON May 12 Investors raised their bets on
hedge funds at the fastest pace in a year in May, data showed on
Tuesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
rose 0.92 percent in May, the fastest rate since May 2014. The
index had dropped 1.2 percent in April.
Investments in hedge fund increased as "inflows easily
outpaced outflows. In fact, outflows were the lowest recorded
since the index's inception in 2006," said Bill Stone, chairman
and chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)