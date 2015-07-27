Money managers holding more short positions in gold -BofA report

BOSTON, July 27 Money managers, who have been
cooling on gold for some time, last week held more short
positions than long ones in the precious metal for the first
time in nearly a decade, Bank of America reported Monday,
suggesting an expectation prices will continue to fall.
"Gold no longer precious - money managers net short for the
first time" since the bank started tracking this kind of
information in 2006, researchers Jue Xiong and Stephen Suttmeier
wrote in the report.
Investors also held record short positions in silver, they
said.
The report tracks how large money managers, including hedge
funds, position themselves and noted that stock investments were
still the month's best performers, even after last week's sharp
selloff in the equity market.
Other funds also piled into bets that the dollar would
continue to rise, the report said.
"Large speculators reduced their long position to $3.1
billion notional from $5.5 billion notional" referring to the
total value of a leveraged position's assets.
Gold prices have been under pressure for some time as
investors anticipate that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates from rock-bottom levels some time this year.
With central bankers expected to keep a close eye on
quashing inflationary pressures - the kind that gold is meant to
hedge against - the metal has lost some of its appeal.
The researchers acknowledged that there could be a short
reversal but noted that "rallies are corrective and temporary
absent a move above $1,180."
Spot gold was trading at $1,098.60 on Monday.
Goldman Sachs last week forecast that prices will drop below
$1,000 a troy ounce for the first time in more than six years.
Nearly four years ago, gold prices peaked at $1,900, and
some analysts and investors say the metal remains in a price
bubble, trading at more than twice the $400 an ounce it was at a
decade ago.
In spite of the drop, there are likely still big-name
investors in the metal, analysts said.
For example, John Paulson's Paulson & Co hedge fund held
10.23 million shares in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF at the end of
the first quarter, a regulatory filing shows. Second-quarter
holdings will be released on Aug. 15.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)