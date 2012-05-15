HIGHLIGHTS-Einhorn cuts stake in Microsoft

BOSTON May 15 A year ago hedge fund investor
David Einhorn very publicly urged Microsoft to get rid of its
chief executive. Now he has dramatically gotten rid of more than
half of his stake in the huge software company.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital held 7.5 million Microsoft Corp
shares at the end of the first quarter, down from the
15.1 million the New York-based hedge fund owned at the end of
the fourth quarter. Most fund managers are required to reveal
their biggest stock positions some 45 days after the quarter
ends.
Known for his outspoken style and sharp analysis, Einhorn
urged Microsoft's chief executive, Steve Ballmer, to step down,
saying the company was stuck in the past. He made his case
against Ballmer a year ago at the Ira Sohn Conference, coming
out with the most pointed comments to date against Ballmer.
Still, Ballmer survived as CEO and Einhorn, who made his
name by warning the world about Lehman Brothers' poor financial
health before the investment bank collapsed, sold millions of
shares, a regulatory filing released on Tuesday shows.
The news comes on the eve of the Ira Sohn conference, where
Einhorn is scheduled to present his current best investment
ideas.