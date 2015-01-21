Greenlight Capital makes bet on Time Warner in Q4-letter

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Jan 21 Greenlight Capital told investors that it made new bets on Time Warner, Keysight Technologies and Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter of 2014.
The fund, run by David Einhorn, also said that it exited a long-time position in Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, which was purchased by JAB Holdings in November. It also exited Cigna Corp..
Greenlight, which ended 2014 with an 8 percent return, said its bet on Apple and a short bet against U.S. Steel , crude oil futures and an unnamed industrial company also helped, according to the letter seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: