Greenlight sells profitable Vodafone, Evonik stakes -letter

NEW YORK Oct 28 David Einhorn's Greenlight
Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK
telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc and German
chemical business Evonik Industries AG, according to a
letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.
The letter also noted that the hedge fund firm had
established a new "medium-sized long position" in an unnamed
utility sector company over the third quarter.
A spokesman for New York-based Greenlight declined to
comment.
Greenlight's funds returned 3.4 percent net of fees in the
third quarter, bringing the year-to-date net return to 3.8
percent, both below stock market benchmarks.
