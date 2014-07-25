Hedge fund Greenlight details short bets, still likes Apple

BOSTON, July 25 Hedge fund manager David
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital told investors on Friday that it
has short bets against supermarket chain Safeway Inc.
and Questcor Pharmaceuticals which was is being taken
over by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
The firm is also short cigarette maker Lorillard Inc.
Martin Marietta Materials and said that Mallinckrodt
might make for an "attractive short sale candidate" if the
merger is completed.
Einhorn, whose comments on stocks are widely watched, also
threw his weight behind long-time favorites Apple Inc.
and Marvell Technology plus Micron Technology,
saying they have "strong prospects and are undervalued."
