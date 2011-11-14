UPDATE 1-INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS-Einhorn, Tepper dump Pfizer in Q3

* Beat-up BlackBerry manufacturer RIM finds some love

* Viking Global dumps JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock

* Berkshire Hathaway now a top IBM shareholder

* TPG-Axon Capital disconnects from Sprint (Adds David Tepper and Eric Mindich trading activity)

Nov 14 Warren Buffett loves technology giant IBM Corp (IBM.N). David Einhorn and David Tepper backed away from drug company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). And Tepper's Appaloosa Management, which earned billions by buying battered financial stocks, dumped all of his holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Or at least that is what quarterly regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

For Wall Street, the third quarter was a tumultuous one with stocks swinging widely over fears about the potential for another U.S. recession and the still unresolved debt crisis in Europe.

And for U.S. money managers it was a time to make big shifts in their portfolios, either to escape the carnage or position themselves for a fourth-quarter rebound.

With the release of so-called 13-F filings, investors began to get insight into the reaction of money managers to macro-economic events. But as is always the case with 13-F filings, this is backward looking information that very well could have changed since the end of the third quarter on Sept. 30.

One early theme that is emerging is that many money managers were looking to invest new money into tech stocks in the third quarter.

TECHNOLOGY:

Buffett, one of the world's most closely watched investors, has tended to favor financial and industrial companies. But in the third quarter, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a bold move into International Business Machines, taking a 5.5 percent stake.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue hedge fund is best-known for making tech bets and, in the third-quarter, took a position in RIM shares, which have fallen 70 percent this year. Coatue's accumulation of 1.5 million shares of the BlackBerry maker comes as some hedge funds agitate for a management shake-up or sale of the company.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors also sees an opportunity to make money from RIM's beaten down shares. His fund bought 1.43 million shares last quarter. Cooperman has said the BlackBerry's new operating system will lead to a sales rebound.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Laffont's fund cut its stake in wireless chip manufacturer Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) nearly in half to 3.9 million shares.

Dinakar Singh's TPG-Axon Capital, after building a 37 million-share stake in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) in the second quarter, unloaded all of that stock in the third quarter, a filing shows. In recent weeks, Sprint has drawn criticism from investors and analysts over its wireless telecommunications strategy.

BANKS

Tepper's Appaloosa also got rid of its final 10 million shares of Bank of America, one of the quarter's worst performing stocks, after trimming the position during the second quarter. Tepper trimmed his holdings in Citi to 2.5 million from 7.2 million. Some financial stocks, however, found favor and Eric Mindich's Eton Park stuck with JP Morgan and boosted his holding of Morgan Stanley.

Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global no longer lists owning JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). But the manager massively increased US Bancorp (USB.N) to 24.5 million shares from 9.7 million and added a brand new holding of 6 million shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N).

DRUGS

Einhorn told his investors he liquidated his position in drugmaker Pfizer -- which at 23.5 million shares was his biggest -- at the end of the second quarter.

Tepper's Appaloosa appears to have mirrored Einhorn when he liquidated his largest position and sold 14.5 million shares of Pfizer as well.

MOMENTUM PLAYS

Third-quarter filings also showed what hedge funds did with two one-time momentum plays, video rental company Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and coffee company Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O. Both stocks have fallen on hard times, with Green Mountain tumbling after Einhorn publicly said he was betting against, or shorting, the stock.

Laffont's Coatue dumped its Netflix shares, but remains a big holder of Green Mountain, according to the filings. Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management owned Netflix in the second quarter but no longer listed it in the third quarter.

MEDIA

Mindich's Eton Park also doubled his ownership of Viacom, which owns Comedy Central. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Aaron Pressman, Ben Berkowitz and Matthew Goldstein; editing by Jennifer Ablan, Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)