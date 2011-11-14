UPDATE 2-INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS-Einhorn, Tepper dump Pfizer in Q3

* Beat-up BlackBerry manufacturer RIM finds some love

* Viking Global dumps JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock

* Berkshire Hathaway now a top IBM shareholder

* TPG-Axon Capital disconnects from Sprint (Adds John Paulson, Stephen Mandel, Dan Loeb and Warren Buffett trading activity)

Nov 14 David Einhorn and David Tepper backed away from drug company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). Warren Buffett loves technology giant IBM Corp (IBM.N). And Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital was among funds unloading video rental company Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) during the quarter.

Or at least that is what quarterly regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

For Wall Street, the third quarter was a tumultuous one with stocks swinging widely over fears about the potential for another U.S. recession and the still unresolved debt crisis in Europe.

And for U.S. money managers it was a time to make big shifts in their portfolios, either to escape the carnage or position themselves for a fourth-quarter rebound.

With the release of so-called 13-F filings, investors began to get insight into the reaction of money managers to macro-economic events. But as is always the case with 13-F filings, this is backward looking information that very well could have changed since the end of the third quarter on Sept. 30.

TECHNOLOGY:

Buffett, one of the world's most closely watched investors, has tended to favor financial and industrial companies. But in the third quarter, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a bold move into International Business Machines, taking a 5.5 percent stake. [ID:nN1E7AD179]

Berkshire also bought 9.3 million shares of chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O).

Philippe Laffont's Coatue hedge fund is best-known for making tech bets and, in the third-quarter, took a position in RIM shares, which have fallen 70 percent this year. Coatue's accumulation of 1.5 million shares of the BlackBerry maker comes as some hedge funds agitate for a management shake-up or sale of the company.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors also sees an opportunity to make money from RIM's beaten down shares. His fund bought 1.43 million shares last quarter. Cooperman has said the BlackBerry's new operating system will lead to a sales rebound.

Mandel's Lone Pine Capital added modestly to several technology holdings during the third quarter, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH.O), NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) and Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST.N).

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Laffont's fund cut its stake in wireless chip manufacturer Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) nearly in half to 3.9 million shares.

But John Thaler's JAT Capital Management, one of the most closely watched hedge funds in 2011, more than tripled his stake in Qualcomm to 1.9 million by the end of the third quarter.

Dinakar Singh's TPG-Axon Capital, after building a 37 million-share stake in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) in the second quarter, unloaded all of that stock in the third quarter, a filing shows. In recent weeks, Sprint has drawn criticism from investors and analysts over its wireless telecommunications strategy.

BANKS

John Paulson, whose Paulson & Co is one of this year's most surprising losers, cut back on Citigroup Inc (C.N), trimming his holding to 25 million shares from 33.5 million.

He also raised his holdings of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to 64 million from 60 million.

But Tepper's Appaloosa also got rid of its final 10 million shares of Bank of America, one of the quarter's worst performing stocks, after trimming the position during the second quarter. Some financial stocks, however, found favor and Eric Mindich's Eton Park stuck with JP Morgan and boosted his holding of Morgan Stanley.

Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global no longer lists owning JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). But the manager massively increased US Bancorp (USB.N) to 24.5 million shares from 9.7 million and added a brand new holding of 6 million shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N).

Dan Loeb's Third Point Management, which had raised his stake in CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) in the second quarter, making it one of his bigger holdings, eliminated the stock in the most recent quarter.

DRUGS

Einhorn told his investors he liquidated his position in drugmaker Pfizer -- which at 23.5 million shares was his biggest -- at the end of the second quarter.

Tepper's Appaloosa appears to have mirrored Einhorn when he liquidated his largest position and sold 14.5 million shares of Pfizer as well.

Meanwhile, Berkshire bought 5.7 million shares of pharmacy operator CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N).

MOMENTUM PLAYS

Third-quarter filings also showed what hedge funds did with two one-time momentum plays, Netflix and coffee company Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O. Both stocks have fallen on hard times, with Green Mountain tumbling after Einhorn publicly said he was betting against, or shorting, the stock.

Laffont's Coatue dumped its Netflix shares, but remains a big holder of Green Mountain, according to the filings. Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management owned Netflix in the second quarter but no longer listed it in the third quarter.

And Mandel was among funds unloading Netflix during the quarter. After owning 639,421 shares at the end of June, Mandel listed no stake for the end of the third quarter.

MEDIA

Mindich's Eton Park also doubled his ownership of Viacom, which owns Comedy Central. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Aaron Pressman, Ben Berkowitz and Matthew Goldstein; editing by Jennifer Ablan, Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)