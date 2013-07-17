Icahn thanks rival Ackman for making him even richer

| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Billionaire investor Carl
Icahn, known for his strong-arm tactics in America's boardrooms,
tried to bury the hatchet on Wednesday with a host of former
rivals, including fellow hedge fund manager William Ackman.
Less than six months after he fought with Ackman live on
cable television and compared the hedge fund manager to a "cry
baby" in a school yard, Icahn told investors at a conference on
Wednesday that he won't say anything bad about Ackman any more
because he made a wealthy man even richer.
"Anyone who has made me a quarter of a billion dollars, I am
not going to say bad things about," Icahn, whose net worth is
estimated at around $20 billion, said about Ackman.
The 77-year-old Icahn, who has been described in print as
one of the inspirations for the character Gordon Gekko in the
1987 movie "Wall Street," was speaking on Wednesday at the CNBC
Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.
Ackman, 47, who spoke at this conference last year, said he
was not able to attend this year because he was traveling to a
board meeting in Canada.
Icahn has famously bet on nutrition and supplements company
Herbalife, while Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management has a $1 billion short on the stock - a bet that
Herbalife's stock will fall. So far, Icahn is making money while
Ackman is in the red on that bet.
Icahn similarly said he does not dislike Michael Dell, the
computer entrepreneur who is trying to take Dell
private, a plan that Icahn is urging shareholders to reject.
Even if he loses that battle - and Icahn said he doesn't
think he will - he said he would call Dell up and congratulate
him.
"I don't know if he'll talk to me, but I'll call him up."
Icahn even seemed to have mellowed somewhat toward various
unnamed chief executive officers with whom he has tangled in his
long career as a corporate raider and activist investor.
"They aren't bad guys," Icahn said, reserving his irritation
for corporate boards.
But he acknowledged that many CEOs like to spend a lot of
time golfing and "the only way to get them off the golf course
is to tell them Mr. Icahn just got off the phone and he's filing
a 13D," in a reference to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing alerting regulators and the company that an
investor plans to take an activist position.
While he tried to calm the waters with certain rivals, he
heaped plenty of criticism on corporate boards, calling the
board at Dell a "dictatorship."
"They would have gotten away with it if I didn't have a
spare $3.5 billion lying around," Icahn said of the money he
invested to stop the buyout offer led by Michael Dell.
Icahn said he still enjoys his work. He drew roars of
laughter from the crowd as he recalled how he has changed his
mind about so many rivals.
"A CEO once told me, 'There is war and there is peace,'
Icahn said, adding, "and then he said, 'There is war and there
will be peace, again, Carl."