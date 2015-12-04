Icahn takes 12 pct stake in Pep Boys, sees fit for rival

BOSTON Dec 4 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
reported on Friday that he now owns 12.12 percent of auto parts
company Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, which agreed to sell
itself to Bridgestone in October, and said its retail
automotive parts segment would be a perfect fit for rival Auto
Plus.
Icahn began buying the shares in late November and now owns
6.55 million shares, making him the second largest owner after
Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds, a regulatory filing shows.
In the filing, Icahn said he thinks the company would
"present an excellent synergistic acquisition opportunity for
Auto Plus," a privately held company he already owns.
Icahn said he plans to hold discussions with the company and
various parties that participated in its strategic alternative
review process about potential transactions involving the
company's retail segment.
The move comes less than two months after Pep Boys agreed to
sell itself to Bridgestone Corp for roughly $835 million, a move
which would help the Japanese tire company expand its retail
network by more than one third in the United States.
Pep Boys, which had put itself up for sale in June, has not
benefited from the resurgent auto industry to the extent that
rivals AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts have.
At age 79, Icahn, whose net worth is put at roughly $21
billion by Forbes, is still playing an active role in American
boardrooms, having most recently urged insurer American
International Group to split itself into three pieces in late
October. Last year he pressured eBay to break up.
Pep Boys was founded in 1921 by four friends who pooled
together $800 to open an auto parts store in Philadelphia.
