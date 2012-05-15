HIGHLIGHTS-No sign yet of Carl Icahn's Chesapeake stake

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Carl Icahn, one of Wall
Street's most closely watched investors, has yet to show his
hand on Chesapeake Energy Corp.
In a quarterly regulatory filing, Icahn's investment firm
did not disclose any position in the embattled natural gas
company.
On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chesapeake
is expecting Icahn, who held Chesapeake equity positions in
2011, to disclose soon that he has taken a significant stake in
the company. Icahn has not responded to the WSJ report.
Chesapeake shares rallied on Monday, but closed 5.6 percent
down at $14.65 on Tuesday.
The regulatory filings on Tuesday, so-called 13-Fs, list
investment managers' stock holdings for the quarter ended March
31.
The filing by Icahn Enterprises LP showed the money manager
exited energy company El Paso Corp during the first
quarter, where he held 72.2 million shares at the end of 2011.
Icahn, who sold his Chesapeake stock for above $30 a share
last year, told CNBC on April 30: "I do think Chesapeake is
undervalued."
He cautioned that, while the stock might be cheap, the
company has problems. He said in his television appearance that
he did not know if he would invest in the company again.