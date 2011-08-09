UPDATE 2-For some Asian hedge funds, market rout is sweet

* Vulpes, Tantallon funds gain about 4 pct each in August
* Vulpes saw gains by betting on volatility
* Buying bonds now is wrong, says Vulpes founder Diggle
* Asia-Pac (ex-J) mutual funds' NAV down 7.3 pct on average
-Lipper
* Top Asia-Pac (ex-J) fund run by Mobius sees $2.2 bln
portfolio hit
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Asian hedge funds Vulpes,
started by industry veteran Stephen Diggle, and Tantallon
Capital are emerging as winners in a volatile August that has
wiped more than $3.8 trillion off global stock markets.
Diggle, who made a fortune during the financial crisis, told
Reuters his long Asian volatility and arbitrage fund LAVA gained
about 4 percent in the first six trading days of the month.
The fund's bets on volatility going up paid off as the U.S.
government struggled to piece together a deal to address its
fiscal problems and S&P cut its AAA rating.
Tantallon Capital, founded in 2003 by former Morgan Stanley
wealth management executive Alex Hill and Nicholas
Harbinson, who earlier worked at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs
, gained 4.15 percent in its flagship fund last week,
according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
On the other hand, some of the biggest Asia ex-Japan-focused
mutual funds from firms such as Fidelity, JP Morgan Investment
Management and Franklin Templeton lost more than 10 percent this
month, according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper.
By comparison, Asian shares as measured by the MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan , plunged 8.7
percent last week and extended losses to 11.8 percent on Monday.
"Everyone is just trying to reduce their exposure to
equities principally in a very thin August market and that has
caused very significant volatility," Diggle said.
"We are basically long risk and that's going higher," said
Diggle, who made $2.7 billion for investors between 2002 and
2009, mostly during the financial crisis at his previous hedge
fund firm Artradis.
Singapore-based Artradis shut earlier this year after
double-digit losses in its main funds in the prior two years.
Vulpes and similar hedge funds bet on volatility using
options. In times of low volatility, such as the second quarter
of this year, the premium required to buy out-of-the-money
options falls, rendering them cheaper to buy.
Funds looking to hedge portfolios against rare but highly
risky 'Black Swan' events or funds betting markets are
underpricing volatility could take advantage of low prices to
load up on such options. And as volatility shot up last week,
such bets paid off.
The VIX, a key measure of investor anxiety, has been rising
and rose to 48.0 on Monday, its highest close since March 2009.
But not everyone thinks such aggressive plays will continue
to reward.
Aoifinn Devitt, portfolio manager of the City Financial
Asian Absolute Growth Fund, said hedge fund managers of all
kinds should be trimming risk, raising cash and positioning
themselves for continued market turbulence.
She warned against purely long volatility strategies at this
juncture, which she believes are likely to be costly to
implement and prone to the dreaded 'whipsaw' effect when current
trends reverse.
"This is not a fail-safe strategy, particularly in Asia,
which will suffer acutely from any flight from risk and where
shorting is far more difficult to execute than in broader, more
liquid markets," Devitt said.
"Our portfolio has an average net exposure of 40 percent,
which will contemplate some market direction, but should provide
some cushion against the sharp moves to be expected from a long
only portfolio."
The Cayman Islands-domiciled fund of Asian hedge funds has
delivered 2.68 percent in the year to date, data from Thomson
Reuters Lipper shows, beating peers in its MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan
benchmark by 13 bps.
Vulpes manages $185 million in assets. Tantallon manages
more than $300 million.
The Macquarie Asian Alpha Fund, a $1.5 billion
market-neutral long/short Asia-focused hedge fund from Macquarie
Group , was up 0.4 percent last week, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
BONDS ARE WRONG BET
Diggle said although Asian equities had been "punched in the
head really hard", investors believed the storm would pass
because while short-term volatility jumped over the last six
sessions, longer dated volatility was up very little.
"Where we think markets are getting it wrong is that the
immediate reaction that people have to low growth numbers, you
sell equities and you buy bonds ... buying bonds now is
completely the wrong thing to do," he said.
He said his firm would rather bet on increased weakness and
volatility in government bond markets than on equities which
looked okay at current levels.
Diggle is expecting most Western governments to lose AAA
status and investors to question solvency of government bonds.
"I don't think that lending money to governments, if they
look like becoming insolvent governments, is a great idea."
With no options to hedge the downside, sliding markets have
hammered the net asset values of mutual funds. Mark Mobius'
$18.5 billion Templeton Asian Growth fund lost about 11.9
percent of its net asset value, or about $2.2 billion.
Big losers also included the $1.4 billion JPMorgan Asia
Equity Fund (-13.6 percent) and the $1.86 billion Fidelity
Emerging Asia Fund (-13.5 percent).
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London, Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dean Yates)