Hedge fund investors hold steady despite unsettled markets -SS&C GlobeOp

LONDON May 12 Hedge fund investors held on in
April despite a weak first quarter in which funds lost 0.63
percent, according to SS&C GlobeOp data, although other
data providers reported big outflows in the first three months
of the year.
Over $1 billion was pulled from both household-name hedge
funds Tudor Investment Corp and Brevan Howard while high-profile
investor New York City Employees Retirement System dumped its
hedge fund investments in April.
SS&C GlobeOp's Capital Movement Index, which calculates
monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start
of each month, gained 0.53 percent in May after falling 1.18
percent last month, Hedge Fund Research data showed on
Wednesday.
Other data providers have yet to release April numbers but
Hedge Fund Research said investors pulled out $15.1 billion from
hedge funds in the first three months of 2016, the largest
quarterly outflow in seven years.
Hedge funds overall were down 0.63 percent in the first
three months of March and only pulled average returns up to 0.33
in the year to end-April, it said.
"There are certainly many stories about hedge fund
withdrawals in the press," Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer at SS&C Technologies, told Reuters. "However,
our data doesn't show a dramatic shift."
"There has been a cumulative net outflow so far this year
but not too severe," said Stone. However, he noted that the mix
and experience of hedge fund clients for whom SS&C GlobeOp
provides administration services may differ from that of other
client groups.
