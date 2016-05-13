Activist investor TCI calls on Lower Saxony to 'step back' from board

LONDON May 13 Activist hedge fund TCI wants Volkswagen shareholder Lower Saxony, which has a 20 percent stake in the car manufacturer, to "step back" from its two seats on the 20-member supervisory board, a partner at the firm told Reuters.

TCI partner Ben Walker said he wants to see Lower Saxony immediately allow new management to introduce productivity and efficiency measures.

The $10 billion London-based hedge fund kicked off its campaign last Friday with a letter to VW in which it said it wanted a complete overhaul of the carmaker's executive pay structure as part of a plan to boost performance. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)