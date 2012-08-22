Cautious investors may tame hedge funds, at a cost

* Institutions now account for 2/3 of hedge fund assets
* Institutions push hedge funds to curb risk-taking
* Many want funds to cut leverage, protect against losses
* Some steer clear of short-selling
By Anjuli Davies and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Aug 22 An academics' pension fund, the
Church of Sweden and a biomedical charity are among conservative
investors breaking with tradition and piling into hedge funds
who are willing to curb their highest-risk bets to attract their
cash.
Five years into the financial crisis, volatile markets and
rock-bottom interest rates have crushed the returns of charities
and pension funds, making it harder to meet their liabilities in
paying for their members' retirements.
So many are now pinning their hopes on hedge funds to
preserve, as well as grow, their money.
"We invest in hedge funds to diversify and reduce risks, we
are not looking for them to shoot the lights out," Mike Taylor,
chief executive of the London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA),
said.
Institutional investors like the LPFA, which runs 4.2
billion pounds ($6.6 billion) for state workers in the UK's
capital, now account for two-thirds of hedge fund assets
compared with less than a fifth in 2003, according to Deutsche
Bank estimates.
Many funds are willing to adapt their higher-risk trading
strategies to suit these more cautious institutions, because
they usually invest for longer than the high-rolling wealthy
individuals who once provided the bulk of their firepower.
But in demanding downside protection from their new funds,
instead of high-risk strategies that can produce big returns -
or similarly large losses - the investors could end up
disappointed with how the hedge fund of the future performs.
LESS RISK, LOW LEVERAGE
The shift in the investor base has already influenced the
popularity of different hedge fund strategies.
The reputation of the long-short equity fund, one of the
most commonly used hedging strategies which rests on betting on
some stocks to fall as well as some to rise, plunged after many
managers failed to shield investors from stock market losses,
boosting the appeal of rival strategies viewed as less volatile.
A category known as CTA (for commodity trading advisors ) for
instance, which are computer-driven funds designed to latch on
to trends in futures markets, has almost doubled in size between
2008 and the end of 2011 to $188 billion, according to industry
tracker Hedge Fund Research.
Some, such as Michael Powell, head of alternatives at
Britain's 32 billion pound Universities Superannuation Scheme
(USS), argue the returns from such strategies are more
dependable than a one-way bet on the stock market.
" For USS , hedge funds are less risky than equities. The
volatility of our hedge fund programme is less than a third of
that of public equities," Powell said.
Other investors place outright bans on investing in those
they deem too daredevil.
The Wellcome Trust, a London-based charity which funds
biomedical research and had almost 2.5 billion pounds invested
across 38 different hedge funds last year, avoids those which
use substantial debt or leverage to magnify their return on
equity.
Hedge funds keen to reel in these more mainstream backers
appear to have got the message.
Fund leverage has barely budged despite growth in the
industry i n recent years and remains around 3.5 times net asset
value, reflecting a drop both in demand to borrow and bank
appetite to lend, the Financial Services Authority said in a
paper published earlier this year.
Managers might also be tempted to scale back bolder bets
because they are aware that their new investor base is less
tolerant of high risk-taking, says Damien Loveday, global head
of hedge fund research at consultancy Towers Watson.
SHORT-SELLING
As well as demands to mitigate risk, the more
ethically-minded investors even go as far as to stay clear of
funds which engage in certain activities, such as speculating on
falling share prices or betting on the rising cost of food
staples like corn, rice and wheat.
Robert Howie, a research director at Mercer, which advises
investors on their hedge fund investments, told Reuters some
pension funds require managers to carve out parts of their
strategies into separate accounts.
The Church of Sweden for example invests in fixed
income-focused managers but tends to avoid equity hedge funds,
because of short-selling concerns and the high turnover of
positions which clashes with its long-term investment approach.
The Church of England's 1.1 billion pound pension fund,
which has invested in funds run by Winton Capital, Bridgewater
and BlackRock, screens managers according to strict
ethical criteria, such as excluding investments in firms
involved in gambling, pornography and military products.
Cutting risk and keeping more of their assets in cash has
helped hedge funds avoid some of the big falls seen in bonds and
equities, but it has also meant many lag when markets recover.
The average hedge fund was up 1.87 percent for the first six
months of 2012, Hedge Fund Research shows, below a 7.6 percent
gain in the MSCI World Index, a measure of world equity prices.
"One of the attractions of hedge funds is their flexibility;
their ability to short-sell and use leverage where appropriate,"
Mercer's Howie said. "To some extent, those investors are
shooting themselves in the foot."