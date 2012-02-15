Hedge funds see treasure in new public players

* Hedge funds snapped up LinkedIn shares in 4th quarter
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Hedge fund managers
bought shares of several of last year's hot IPOs in the fourth
quarter, including upscale retailer Michael Kors and
online networking site LinkedIn.
Another company with an initial public offering that was a
hedge fund favorite was online coupon company Groupon..
But the company's stock has performed poorly since its November
debut.
The hedge fund holdings were disclosed Tuesday in quarterly
13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management LLC bought up 680,000
shares of LinkedIn Corp, worth $42.6 million, and 50,000 shares
of online coupon purveyor Groupon Inc that are roughly
valued at $1 million, according to the firm's regulatory filing.
Laffont's bet on LinkedIn looks to be paying off. The
company went public in May at $45 per share and soared to $94.25
by the end of its first day. Linkedin was trading at $85.10 at
the close of trade on Tuesday.
But Groupon, which went public in November at $20 a share
and peaked around $26, has struggled since. It shares closed at
$19.35 on the Nasdaq.
New York-based hedge fund Contour Asset Management upped its
stake in LinkedIn in the fourth quarter to 565,000 shares from
275,000. Diamondback Capital Management also bought over 45,000
LinkedIn shares in the same period.
Chicago-based Alyeska Investment Group, which focuses on
IPOs, added 100,000 shares of LinkedIn to its portfolio in the
fourth quarter.
The hedge fund also added 100,l00 shares online of real
estate company Zillow Inc, about 200,000 shares of online
travel services company Homeaway Inc, and 112,000
shares of Angie's List Inc, an online consumer company.
All of those online companies went public in 2011 with much
fanfare.
John Thaler's JAT Capital, one of the last year's top
performing firms, also scooped up shares of Groupon in the
fourth quarter.
But Thaler did better with his fund's move into shares of
Michael Kors, which went public in December. The retailer's
stock has rallied by about 40 percent since its launch.
JAT Capital bought about 865,000 thousand shares of Michael
Kors.
Other hedge funds that loaded up on the retailer were
Brookside Capital Management, which took on about 8.3 million
shares, and Steve Mandel's Lone Pine, which bought about 3.7
million shares.
Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management also bought shares
of Michael Kors.