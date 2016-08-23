UPDATE 1-Hedge funds eye Japan stocks again after mauling by wrong-way yen bets

* Hedge funds book losses after bets on rising stocks,
weaker yen
* Trade stumbles in first half, average fund down 4.21 pct
* BlackRock says good time for bargain-hunting; earnings
eyed
* Japan Post Bank to start hedge fund investment this year
(Adds quotes)
By Maiya Keidan and Tomo Uetake
LONDON/TOKYO Aug 23 Japan-focused hedge funds
may be ready to start nibbling at Tokyo shares again after
suffering losses earlier this year by betting on a weaker yen.
Though the outlook for the yen remains as murky as ever
ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy reviews,
some fund managers think Japanese stocks are looking attractive
again after tumbling 13 percent from January.
Foreign and domestic hedge funds are anxious for payback,
after average losses of 4.2 percent in the first seven months of
the year, according to data tracker Eurekahedge.
Many had shorted the yen, betting that the Fed would hike
interest rates several times this year, boosting the dollar,
while the BOJ's negative interest rate was seen keeping a lid on
the yen.
Since the yen and Japanese stocks are closely correlated --
stocks generally fall when the yen rises and vice versa --
investors who got the yen wrong generally got stocks wrong, too.
They were further wrong-footed by the yen's surge as
investors scrambled for safe havens after Britain's surprise
vote in June to leave the European Union.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
Hedge funds now think the market's repricing has created
some opportunities in equities.
"We have been buying a bit more and covering our shorts,"
said Michael Kretschmer, who runs a $100 million Japan
stock-picking hedge fund out from the Netherlands.
"Gradually over the past one-and-a-half weeks we have been
picking up a few cyclical stocks with regional exposure to
China."
Other funds are looking to the next round of earnings soon
from some of Japan's top firms to help them assess valuations
after the first-half's firesale.
"The initial reaction when a macro thesis fails is for all
equities to get punished," said Edward Rogers, founder of
Tokyo-based fund of hedge funds Rogers Investment Advisors.
"Of 20 companies, if 10 have way better numbers, then all of
a sudden people go out and buy that stock again, so our managers
benefit from holding that stock."
BlackRock's largest mutual fund said last week that
Japanese equities were now cheap and that it was increasing its
holdings to about 10 percent.
Katsunori Sago, chief investment officer of Japan Post Bank
, which plans to start hedge fund investment later this
year, says hedge funds with new technologies and strategies may
outperform.
"Because there's been a diversion between monetary
policy-makers' intentions and market directions, some hedge
funds are not able to produce returns as they used to. On the
other hand, funds that make full use of latest-generation
technologies, such as big data, are doing well."
YEN STILL A BIG QUESTION MARK
The yen has risen from 120.30 against the U.S. dollar
at the start of the year to around 100.
"These investors planned to make money on both sides of the
trade. However, as the yen grew stronger, that trade didn't
work, people had to unwind large short positions," said Frank
Packard, president of TAP Japan, an investment advisor.
So-called long-short hedge funds -- which bet on stocks
rising and falling -- have lost an average 3.82 percent this
year versus gains of 5.72 percent in the same period last year,
the Eurekahedge data showed, with some blaming central bank
policy for losses.
"The Bank of Japan buying equities is distorting markets and
we are losing out from betting against the crowded smart beta
phenomenon," said Kretschmer at Dutch-based Pelargos Capital.
Smart beta refers to passive investment strategies that use
computer algorithms to trade on market trends with lower fees.
Long-only funds lost an average 7.44 percent, versus a rise
of 11.25 percent last year.
Activist hedge funds that buy shares and push for management
change have lost 5.7 percent this year, versus gains of 16.7
percent.
Funds that focus on the currency are now watching policy,
rather than fundamentals, as the market's main driver.
Japan's economic growth stalled in the second quarter as
weak exports and shaky domestic demand prompted companies to cut
spending, putting fresh pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to
come up with policies that will produce more sustainable growth.
Many market watchers also expect the BOJ to ease policy
further, despite growing fears it is nearly out of options and
that any respite for the yen would be short-lived.
