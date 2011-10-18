Thaler's JAT starts to come down to earth

* JAT Capital's returns drop in early October
* Fund may have been hit hard by Green Mountain's drop
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Oct 18 For months John Thaler's
strong and steady returns have defied gravity, but now the
hedge fund standout's performance is coming down to earth.
Thaler's JAT Capital, which more than doubled assets to
roughly $2 billion this year thanks to impressive returns and
fresh investor demand, fell 5.3 percent in the first two weeks
of October, two investors said.
That loss comes on top of declines in September, when the
fund dropped 3.2 percent during a brutal period for markets.
The sudden reversal of fortune at JAT, a four-year-old fund
spun out of Chris Shumway's more famous portfolio, is
noticeable because the fund has delivered nothing but positive
numbers this year even as other managers dipped into the red.
In early September, JAT's returns peaked for the year at a
dazzling 38 percent, investors said.
To be sure, Thaler still presides over one of the
industry's very best records this year -- he is up 24 percent
through mid-October -- but the recent drop illustrates just how
tough it is even for stars to stay on top.
FEW STOCKS HIT HARD
People familiar with Thaler's portfolio blame the drop on a
few stocks that Thaler, whose roots are in technology, media
and telecom investing, has long liked. And the selling likely
continued early this week when Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
GMCR.O, once the fund's largest holding, tumbled.
A spokeswoman for Thaler declined to comment.
Netflix (NFLX.O), the company that delivers movies to
people's homes, was among Thaler's top 20 picks for months. But
in September the stock plunged 51 percent as investors made
clear their displeasure with the company's plans to separate
its DVD-by-mail and on-line video streaming services and raise
prices.
Although Thaler had been trimming back on Netflix all year,
he loaded up again at the end of September and now owns more
than 4 million shares, or 7.6 percent of the company.
He made the move only days before Netflix reversed itself
on the breakup plan. Still, the stock price has not recovered
and is down 60 percent over the last three months.
Thaler's bet on America's lone rare earth oxide producer,
Molycorp MCP.N, also encountered trouble last month when the
stock plunged 40 percent. Analysts said worries that China
controls most of the supplies of rare earths have forced
manufacturers to cut back on using them and hurt Molycorp.
So far in October, though, Molycorp has climbed 13
percent.
The JAT portfolio also suffered declines in Chinese
Internet television company Youku.com YOKU.N, whose stock has
tumbled 66 percent in the last six months even though it has
recovered a bit in October.
COFFEE ROASTER LOSES SOME BUZZ
Thaler's troubles were likely compounded this week when
another hedge fund star, David Einhorn, laid out a negative
case for Green Mountain, long one of Thaler's most profitable
holdings.
In the first quarter, Green Mountain was Thaler's biggest
single bet. And when the stock price nearly doubled, it helped
push the fund manager into the industry's top rankings. But
Einhorn's concerns about the roaster's accounting practices and
upcoming patent issues kicked the stock price down 10 percent
on Monday.
If Thaler still owned the amount of Green Mountain he owned
at the end of the second quarter, he lost $9 million as his
holdings, valued at $80.4 million at the end of September,
shrank to $71.4 million at Monday's close.
After riding high for so long, Thaler suddenly got shy
about showing outsiders how he was doing. Last week he stopped
reporting returns to the HSBC Private Bank, which tracks
hundreds of fund managers. [ID:nN1E79D119]
While some investors said he might have stopped reporting
because he has temporarily closed his fund to new investments,
others quietly said performance was the real reason.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel; editing
by John Wallace)