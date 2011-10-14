JAT Capital suddenly shy about its big gains

* JAT ranks among the industry's best performers in 2011

* Thaler lost 3.2 pct in September according to HSBC

* Most managers don't stop reporting when they are on top

By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Oct 14 Hedge fund industry standout John Thaler is suddenly making it a lot more difficult for outsiders to see his strong performance.

The fund manager -- who became this year's market darling thanks to months of steady and strong returns while many more famous managers were nursing losses -- has stopped reporting performance numbers to HSBC's Private Bank.

At the end of September, Thaler's JAT Capital reported a 31 percent gain for the year -- an outstanding result, considering the average hedge fund lost about 5 percent in that period.

Thaler's fund, which describes itself as a global long/short equity manager, lost 3.2 percent in September, but many managers lost far more during a brutal trading period for hedge funds.

Even with that September loss, Thaler still ranked as the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's top performer in the widely followed HSBC rankings. But with Friday's release of the most recent hedge fund update from HSBC, Thaler and his fund were noticeably missing.

It is not unusual for hedge fund managers to stop reporting numbers to industry databases when their funds perform poorly for a long period of time. In fact, former high-flier Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners dropped off the HSBC list early this year -- but he was presiding over losses, not gains.

But it's rare for a manager to stop reporting numbers when he is still at the top of his game. Hedge fund managers love to crow about being among the industry's best.

Thaler's spokesman said the firm had no comment.

Industry analysts said it was possible Thaler may have stopped reporting numbers to HSBC because he is either no longer raising money or does not want to attract any additional attention to his hedge fund.

Assets under management at JAT Capital have more than doubled over the past year to $2 billion, largely because of a flood of new investor money and strong returns on stock investments. He opened the fund in 2007 but did not start drawing attention from investors until he posted a 20 percent gain in 2009.

The move by Thaler to limit access to his numbers comes as he has tried to stay out of the limelight. His spokesman said he has refused all interview requests.

Some industry consultants who have looked at JAT Capital have said they would like to get a better handle on exactly how Thaler has managed to post such steady and strong performance in a year of great volatility on Wall Street.

Thaler launched his fund with start-up money from Chris Shumway, a well-known hedge fund manager who is in the process of winding down his Shumway Capital Partners.

ROCKET RETURNS

Early this year, Thaler started to outperform bigger and better-known managers in the hedge fund industry with bets like the one he made on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O, whose stock soared 98 percent in the first 3-1/2 months of 2011.

More recently a bet on online media company Sina Corp (SINA.O) -- his biggest position at the end of the second quarter -- also paid off as the company gained 35 percent this year.

With Thaler now departed from the HSBC listing, the honor of being the top performing fund for the year goes to former math professor Jim Simon's firm's Renaissance Institutional Equities. Simon's fund is up 27 percent for the year, according to HSBC. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Katya Wachtel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)