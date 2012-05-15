HIGHLIGHTS-UPDATE 1-Big investors bought JPMorgan stock in 1st quarter

NEW YORK May 15 Noted investors, including
mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments and hedge fund manager
Leon Cooperman, bought JPMorgan Chase & Co shares in
the first quarter, just before the stock was rocked by
revelations of a surprise $2 billion trading loss.
The shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets have fallen 21
percent since the end of the first quarter, including 11 percent
in the three trading days since the bank disclosed the huge
trading loss on May 10. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, speaking at
the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday, said he was implementing
"many changes in policies and procedures" to avoid future
surprises.
Even after the trading misstep and the stock's decline, the
first-quarter bets on JPMorgan could still pay off. Many
investors see the stock as deeply undervalued.
"Two billion dollars may have a noticeable impact on my
financial statement and yours, but it is nearly a rounding error
for JPMorgan," said Nicholas Tompras, a manager and chief
investment officer at ACR Alpine Capital Research in St Louis,
which owns shares of JPMorgan.
The trading loss should be viewed in light of the bank's
$2.2 trillion of tangible assets, $130 billion in tangible
capital and $18 billion of annual earning power, Tompras said.
Boston-based Fidelity, one of the largest managers of U.S.
mutual funds, increased its holdings of JPMorgan to almost 141
million shares at the end of the first quarter, an 11 percent
increase from the end of 2011, according to a securities filing
on Tuesday. The filing combines holdings at Fidelity's hundreds
of funds with other units such as Pyramis Global Advisors LLC,
which manages money for large institutions.
Fidelity declined to comment.
Cooperman more than doubled his stake in JPMorgan during the
first quarter, to 2.2 million shares. The New York-based manager
was not immediately available for comment.
Caxton Associates, the $10 billion go-anywhere macro hedge
fund firm founded by Bruce Kovner and now run by Andrew Law,
upped its JPMorgan stake 38 percent to 415,000 shares in the
first quarter.
All of the purchases were disclosed in required quarterly
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firms
may have sold shares since the end of the quarter or hedged
using short positions or other securities that were not
disclosed.
FIRST QUARTER SELLERS
Not all prominent investors added to their JPMorgan holdings
ahead of the trading problems. Some cut their holdings,
reducing the damage from the recent plunge.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors slashed his
holding of JPMorgan to 1.7 million shares from 3.6 million three
months earlier. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm also added
to its Citigroup stake, jumping to 8.4 million shares at the end
of March from 2 million shares at the end of 2011.
Noted short seller Jim Chanos cut a long position in
JPMorgan to 91,600 shares from 145,200 at the end of 2010.
And fellow hedge fund manager David Tepper, who has
successfully traded in and out of major bank stocks several
times since the financial crisis, was a buyer not of JPMorgan,
but of two other financial giants in the first quarter. Tepper's
Appaloosa Management LP added 7.5 million shares of Bank of
America Corp and 6.1 million shares of Citigroup Inc
. The shares of both banks have declined more than 20
percent since the end of the quarter.
Tepper declined to comment.