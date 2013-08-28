Hedge fund Karsch Capital to shut down after 13 years -letter

| BOSTON
BOSTON Aug 28 Hedge fund manager Michael Karsch
is shutting down his 13-year-old firm, Karsch Capital
Management, in order to "think about the next chapter" of his
career.
"I have decided to return capital to investors at the end of
the third quarter," Karsch wrote to investors on Wednesday,
according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Karsch, whose biggest investments include Yahoo Inc
and Expedia, said that 95 percent of the
fund's $1.8 billion in assets would be returned to investors by
the end of next month while the last 5 percent would be returned
in January after the fund's audit.
Looking back over his fund's run, the 45-year-old manager
said "it is time for me to take a step back, reflect on my
experiences and begin to think about the next chapter of my
career."
Karsch Capital's main fund was up 6.1 percent this year
through the middle of August. In the letter, Karsch said that
over the life of the fund it outperformed the Standard & Poor's
500 index by approximately 100 percentage points with one-third
of the volatility.
While Karsch, who previously worked at Soros Fund
Management, did not tip his hand as to what he may do next, he
said that he is "very excited about the opportunities that lie
ahead."
A spokesman declined to comment.
News of Karsch's decision comes almost exactly three years
after Stanley Druckenmiller, who established his reputation as
one of the industry's best managers for betting against the
British pound while he worked at Soros Fund Management,
announced his retirement at age 57. Since then a number of other
managers, including Chris Shumway, have also shut down their
firms.