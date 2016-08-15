UPDATE 2-Hedge fund Kerrisdale's Adrangi arrested for DUI -police

(Adds cocaine possession charge)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Aug 15 Hedge fund manager Sahm Adrangi, known for his big, winning bets against Chinese companies, was charged with driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession after crashing his car in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, during the weekend, police said on Monday.

The 35-year-old was charged with speeding, driving under the influence and a lane change violation, East Hampton police said. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, which was cocaine, Captain Chris Anderson of the East Hampton police told Reuters.

Adrangi was driving on Montauk Highway early Saturday morning when his 2015 BMW convertible and another vehicle collided, sending the other driver to the hospital, Anderson said. The fund manager refused to take a breath test.

Adrangi, who manages $350 million for wealthy investors, was not injured and appeared in court Saturday morning, but deferred his arraignment until early next month. He was released from custody after he posted $1,000 bail. On Monday he declined to comment.

Kerrisdale Capital Management made a splash right from the start, delivering double-digit returns ever since its launch in 2009. In 2011, the fund returned 201.2 percent.

But this year has been tougher. Adrangi has told investors that his fund is down 8 percent through the end of July. Dish is up about 15 percent in the past three months, hurting Adrangi's short bet.

Kerrisdale is best known for its bets against telecommunications companies such as Globalstar Inc and the 200 percent return he delivered five years ago.

However, earlier this year Kerrisdale took a short position against direct broadcast service provider DISH Network Co. , a bet that has not worked so far and has weighed on performance, leaving the fund on track to post its first-ever loss.

While the fund is relatively small, Adrangi and Kerrisdale often publicize their bets, relying on Twitter to get the word out.

(Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bill Trott and Alan Crosby)