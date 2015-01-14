Former SAC executive raises about $1 bln for new hedge fund - WSJ

Jan 14 A former top executive of Steven Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP is close to launching a roughly $1 billion hedge fund in March, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Solomon "Sol" Kumin, who was SAC's chief operating officer until January last year, has raised about $1 billion for his Folger Hill Asset Management LLC, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wcoAdy)

Lisa Baroni, a former U.S. Attorney who helped prosecute the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme, will head compliance for the new firm, the Journal said.

Kumin was planning to launch a stock trading firm with much of the start-up capital to come from Leucadia National Corp .

Leucadia, which owns investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, invested about $400 million in Folger Hill in exchange for a near-50 percent ownership stake, the Journal said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)