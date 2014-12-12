Ex-UBS bankers Constanty, Baetz to launch hedge fund in January

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
LONDON Dec 12 Two former UBS Group AG bankers are preparing to start a global cross-asset, long-biased hedge fund in January to bet on out-of-favour companies and events such as mergers and acquisitions and spin-offs.
Laurent Constanty and Fabien Baetz, both former executive directors at the fixed income solutions group of the Swiss bank, will launch the Reaching Value and Opportunities Fund with about $20 million, most of which is their own money.
The fund aims to raise 100 million euros ($124.6 million)and generate 15 percent annual gains through investments in stocks, bonds and other securities, Constanty and Baetz told Reuters.
The launch comes at a tough time for the industry, with hedge funds gaining just under 5 percent on average through November this year, data from tracker Eurekahedge showed, and as big investors continue to show a preference for larger funds.
The fund will be launched at the hedge fund platform of London's Privium Fund Management which will oversee the fund's risk management and compliance, a preferred route for several smaller hedge fund start-ups as regulatory costs mounts. ($1 = 0.8024 Euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
